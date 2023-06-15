Warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue today. Today will be partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. The cloud cover today will keep temperatures a little cooler this afternoon. We’ll dry out for Friday with only a slight chance for a stray storm in the afternoon. Dryer weather and more sunshine will allow us to heat up this weekend. Highs for the weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s along the coast to low 90s inland.

An upper level storm system will develop to our west on Monday, and this will draw tropical moisture into the Carolinas, leading to a good chance for rain to start next week next week. The moisture flow will linger for much of next week, leading to cooler temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will fall to the mid 80s and stay there for most of the week as the chance for afternoon storms continues.

Today, partly sunny, warm and breezy with scattered storms. Highs 86-87 inland, 84-85 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and muggy. Lows 65-67 inland, 68-70 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny, warm and humid with a stray storm poss. Highs 88-90 inland, 86-87 beaches.