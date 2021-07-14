More heat and humidity on the way today

Warm, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. Today will warm back into the upper 80s and low 90s, which is close to normal for this time of year. A few thunderstorms will develop again today, but the activity looks to be less than the past few days. High pressure will strengthen and move closer to the coast of the Carolinas for the end of the week. The summertime pattern will continue with a chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms, slightly higher chances inland.

Temperatures will stay near normal for the end of the week. The area of high pressure will weaken over the weekend, and a cold front will approach the Carolinas early next week. This will increase the chance for thunderstorms and will cool it down a little bit.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today, mostly sunny, warm, and humid with a few thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm, and muggy. Lows in the low to mid-70s.

Thursday, mostly sunny with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.