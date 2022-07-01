After a sunnier day yesterday, higher rain chances return today. Increased moisture today will bring more clouds and more numerous showers and thunderstorms. Clouds and rain will keep us cooler today with highs only in the low to mid 80s.

Typical summertime weather will return as we head into the weekend. High pressure offshore will keep it warm and humid, and there will be a chance for thunderstorms each afternoon. Any thunderstorms through the weekend will be slow moving soaking storms with heavy downpours.

High temperatures will stay in the 80s and low 90s through the weekend. This warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue into next week. High pressure may strengthen by the middle of next week which would heat it up and lower the rain chances.

Today, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 84-85 inland, 81-82 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few showers. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88 inland, 84 beaches.