The chance for rain will be back again today, but we’ll start off mild with lots of sunshine. A weak storm system will pass to our south this afternoon, increasing increase cloud cover throughout the day and bringing a chance for showers. The showers will move in late this evening and continue into the overnight. The system will push off showers early Wednesday morning and cooler air will move in behind this system.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be below normal, only topping out in the low to mid-60s. High pressure will bring sunshine on Wednesday, then as it moves offshore, warmer weather for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures by Friday and Saturday will be in the 70s and 80s. A cold front will move through late Saturday with a chance for thunderstorms, then cooler weather for Sunday.

Today, partly sunny with a chance for evening showers. Highs 72-74 inland, 70 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 46-48 inland, 50 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 60-65.