MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This morning will be cold and partly sunny. Temperatures will warm into the 50s by the late morning, and high temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid-60s which is 10 degrees above average.

This evening isolated showers will enter the area from the west/southwest. The rain will become widespread and heavier after midnight. Showers will continue for the overnight hours and will be around for the morning commute on Monday. Temperatures will be mild in the morning in the low to mid-50s.

Monday is not going to be a washout as the rain comes to an end by lunchtime. Temperatures will be warmer than normal with the mid-60s expected again.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated rain chances continuing throughout the day. This will be the case on Wednesday as well. Much cooler temperatures will be observed on Wednesday with the mid-50s returning.

The remainder of the week will be cool and very rainy. Widespread will be around for Thursday and Friday and temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s.