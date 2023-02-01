Cloudy, wet weather will continue through the rest of the week. The cold front that pushed through the area today will stall to our south tonight. This will allow clouds to build back in, temperatures to drop, and showers and drizzle to develop overnight. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s. Tomorrow will be a cloudy, cool day with periods of rain. Highs will only be in the 40s to near 50. A storm system will move through tomorrow night and Friday with steadier, heavier rain. It will stay cool through Friday. The rain will end Friday afternoon, and skies will clear late in the day. Colder weather will move in Friday night with temperatures dropping below freezing. Saturday will be sunny, but cold with highs only in the 40s. This cold snap will not last long… warmer weather returns Sunday with clouds and a chance for a shower. This warmer weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers and drizzle. Lows 40 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 48 inland, 50 beaches.

Friday, cloudy and cool with more rain. Clearing possible late. Highs in the low 50s.