More scattered storms on the way this afternoon

We saw some very active weather to start off your Thursday. Heavy rain, strong wind gusts and a number of Tornado Warnings popped up across the region. Scattered showers and storms will continue into this afternoon and we’ll continue to see some gusty conditions but overall the severe weather threat is subsiding.

The winds will diminish late in the day. Elsa will be long gone by Friday, but it will remain warm and humid, and that will lead to scattered thunderstorms. High pressure will build in for the weekend with sunshine and warmer weather. Highs temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s with a small chance for a thunderstorm each afternoon. This hot, humid weather will continue next week.

Today, windy with showers and thunderstorms, the heaviest rain in the morning. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy with rain and thunderstorms. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, warm, and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.