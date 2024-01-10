After a cold night tonight, it will warm up a bit tomorrow. Tonight will be mainly clear and cold with temperatures dropping into the 30s. Sunshine returns tomorrow. It will not be as windy, and it will be warmer with highs near 60. A storm system will move in on Friday with showers and thunderstorms. While there will be a chance for severe thunderstorms, this system is not nearly as strong as the one on Tuesday. The weather will clear and cool for the weekend with highs in the 50s. A cold front on Monday will bring a small chance for showers, then colder weather for the middle of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 33 inland, 36 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 60 inland, 58 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.