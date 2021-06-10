More storms on the way this afternoon

The chance for thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. High pressure offshore will continue to push warm, humid weather into the Carolinas. The chance for storms will continue today with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90.

A cold front will approach the Carolinas on Friday, keeping the chance for thunderstorms going. This front will push south of the area overnight into Saturday morning. It will be a little cooler, but the chance for thunderstorms will continue. A few lingering showers are possible on Sunday as drier air moves in. Most places will stay dry Monday as we heat back up. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s away from the coast early next week. Rain chances will increase Tuesday and Wednesday with another cold front.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few showers. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.