More storms today then heating up for the end of the week

The hottest weather we have seen so far this summer will briefly move in for the end of the week. Until then, we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Temperatures will stay near normal today before heating up Thursday and Friday. We will see plenty of sunshine on Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 90s away from the coast. On Friday, some inland spots could see triple digits, with high temperatures in the mid 90s along the Grand Strand. The heat index will also climb into the triple digits, possibly 103°-105° for both Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will bring a chance for thunderstorms late Friday, and will knock temperatures lower over the weekend. It will still be hot Saturday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Temperatures will be back to normal on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. With the front stalled in the area over the weekend, scattered thunderstorms will be around each day. Another cold front will move into the area to start next week with more rain chances and high temperatures in the 80s.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96-98 inland, 88-90 beaches.