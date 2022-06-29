Despite today’s storms and cloud cover, I hope you can still make it a great Wednesday! Higher chances for rain will continue through today so you can have an umbrella ready again. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, and high temperatures will stay in the 80s, with spotty downpours here and there through the evening.

The front causing this will dissipate on Thursday, and there will still be a slight chance for lingering t-storms, but we will see more sunshine and it will be warmer. Some highs rebound around 90 degrees. Warm & humid weather will settle in for the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there will be a chance for isolated storms each afternoon.

This muggy summertime pattern will not let go into early next week, so continue to check back for updates!

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight: Partly clear with a few stray showers. Lows mostly in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a spotty storm here and there. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90.