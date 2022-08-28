Good Sunday morning, my friends! Partly sunny skies should hold up today for the beaches with even more sunshine inland. Spotty storms can’t be ruled out with highs in the mid-80s to the lower 90s.

Clouds will be on the increase for Monday as high pressure retreats to the west. Scattered showers and storms will also be possible from late tomorrow morning into the evening. You can have an umbrella in case!

Isolated showers and storms will continue through the rest of the work and school week with good breaks of sun at times. Highs will remain average or be just above.

TODAY: Good deal of sun holds up with a few stray storms. Highs in the mid-80s to lower 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly clear with lows in the mid to lower 70s.

MONDAY: Clouds increase with scattered showers & storms. Highs mostly in the mid-80s.