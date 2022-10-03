A good Monday morning, my friends! Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place today, as most high temperatures only get to the mid-60s. You can keep a jacket handy throughout this one. Overnight temps will continue to tumble, dropping to 50 degrees at the coast, into the mid-40s further inland.

Mainly sunny skies will gradually return on Tuesday, with highs taking a step forward to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Highs will steadily be increasing through Friday, with mainly sunny skies remaining in place. Enjoy this dry spell while it holds up, likely through at least this coming weekend.

TODAY: Mainly cloudy with high temps in the mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Clouds decrease late with lows around 50 for the beach to the mid-40s inland.

TUESDAY: Sunshine breaks out with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.