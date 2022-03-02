Sunshine will bring warmer weather for the next couple of days. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine today and Thursday, and it will be even warmer with high temperatures in the 70s, maybe even 80s for some on Thursday. A cold front will through the area on Thursday night, bringing more clouds and cooler weather for Friday. It will likely stay in the 60s on Friday.

The front will push back northward for the weekend, so the sunny, warm weather will be back. Highs will climb back into the 70s for Saturday with some inland area climbing into the 80s on Sunday. Our weather will stay dry through the weekend with our next chance for rain not until next Tuesday.

Today, sunny and warmer. Highs 76-78 inland, 70-72 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 45-48 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Thursday, sunny and warm. Highs 80-82 inland, 74-76 beaches.