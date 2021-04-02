More sunshine, but still cool this weekend

***FREEZE WARNING BEGINNING APR 3RD AT 1 AM, ENDING AT 10AM***

After a sunny, breezy, and cool afternoon with highs in the low to mid-50s, temperatures will fall back below freezing for many areas again tonight into Saturday morning.

High-pressure building in will control our weather through the weekend and into next week. This will bring plenty of sunshine and a warming trend! For your Saturday afternoon, we’ll still be on the cool side with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Temperatures will be back to average levels by Sunday, then into the 70s and 80 next week. We’ll remain dry well into next week as well. We could see some showers finally pressing back in by Thursday. Enjoy the blue skies.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows 28-30 inland, 33-34 beaches.

Saturday: Sunny and a bit warmer. High 58-62.