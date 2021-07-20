More sunshine, less rain

After a couple of wet days, we will dry out a bit for the rest of the week. The front that has been stalled over the Carolinas will weaken tomorrow as drier air moves in. There will still be a chance for a thunderstorm, but they will be more hit or miss than the past few days. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. More sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Most places will stay dry on Thursday, and temperatures away from the coast will warm into the low 90s. This more typical summertime weather will continue Friday and through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 80s and low 90s, and there will be a chance for a thunderstorm each afternoon… but these pop up storms will be hit or miss.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.