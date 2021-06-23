More sunshine on the way this afternoon

Cooler, drier weather is moving in for a couple of days. A cold front will push further offshore today, gradually taking the clouds along with it. It will be cooler than previous days with highs in the low to mid-80s. Humidity will also drop today, and stay comfortable through tomorrow.

A warm front will move through on Friday, bringing back the warmer, more humid weather, plus the chance for thunderstorms. The weekend will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90. The chance for hit or miss storms will continue through the weekend and into next week.

Today, mild with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cooler. Lows 60-62 inland, 63-64 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the low to mid 80s.