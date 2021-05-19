More sunshine to finish off the week

The patchy clouds we have seen the past couple of days will continue to clear out today, and sunnier skies will warm us up into next week. High pressure that has been centered to our north will become centered over the Carolinas later today. This will bring more sunshine and warmer temperatures, helping us get back to our average highs.

The sunny weather will continue for the rest of the week and through the weekend. With the sunshine will come warmer weather. Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s away from the coast today and Thursday, then upper 80s on Friday. Temperatures will warm into the 90s over the weekend. The warming trend will continue next week with highs in the mid-90s to start the week.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 56-58 inland, 62 beaches.

Thursday, sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.