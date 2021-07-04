More sunshine to start the week

After a sunny afternoon, we’re looking at a nice night to polish off our 4th of July! We’ll continue to see mostly clear skies overnight tonight so any firework displays won’t have any cloud coverage to contend with. Looking forward to the start of the week we’ll be waking up to lows in the upper 60s and low 70s Monday morning. Throughout the afternoon we’ll crank up the heat with high back up into the upper 80s along the coast and mid-90s in the Pee Dee with lots of sunshine!

Hopefully, you got to enjoy the pleasant weekend with dry air settled overhead with dew points in the 50s and 60s because by Tuesday afternoon we’ll start to see humidity return to the region leading to a hot, humid, and stormy second half of the week.

For more details on Elsa, please head to our home page, where a separate article has been dedicated to the current Tropical Storm.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 70s to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 80s mid-90s.