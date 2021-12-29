More sunshine today as highs remain in the 70s

The warm weather will continue today with more sunshine. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Lows tomorrow morning will remain in the 60s as highs climb back into the 70s. A cold front will approach the area but stall to our west on Thursday. This will push showers and storms through the area.

The warm weather will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend. A few spots could hit 80 on Saturday, ahead of a cold front. A strong cold front will move through on Sunday, bringing widespread rain to the area. Some spots could pick up close to an inch of rain Sunday. The cold front will push offshore Sunday night and temperatures will drop to start next week.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs: 76-78 inland, 74-75 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm with scat’d storms. Highs: 75-77.