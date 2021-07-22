More sunshine today as temperatures heat up

Our weather will continue to warm up for the end of the week. Skies will be mostly sunny today and it will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the 90s, but feeling more like 100. A weak cold front today will continue to push drier air into the Carolinas, limiting our rain chances. The best chances for storms this afternoon will be down to the south. We’ll see a better chances for scattered storms on Friday, then high pressure will bring plenty of sunshine for the weekend.

With more sunshine, temperatures will return to normal with highs in the 80s along the Grand Strand, and in the low 90s inland. High pressure will strengthen next week, and it will heat up. High temperatures will warm into the mid 90s away from the coast to start next week. Hit or miss thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon as it heats up.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid, storms south. Highs: 92-94 inland, 89-90 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 70 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 91-92 inland, 87-88 beaches.