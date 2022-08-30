Sunshine will return for the rest of the week, but there will still be a chance for thunderstorms. The system that brought clouds and rain yesterday will continue to hang out along the coast today. Clouds this morning will break up, and we will see sunshine and it will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be lower today, but there will still be a chance for a few thunderstorms, especially along the coast.

A cold front will move through tonight and bring us some drier air for Wednesday. Temperatures will be close to 90 on Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine. Warm and humid weather returns on Friday and the weekend with scattered late-day thunderstorm chances increasing for Saturday. Rain chances go back down for Sunday and Monday.

Today, partly sunny and warmer with scattered thunderstorms east of Interstate 95. Highs 88 to 90 inland, 85 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the low to mid-70s.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 90 inland, 88 beaches.