More thunderstorms tonight

Warm and humid weather continues tomorrow ahead of a cool down for the end of the week. Another round of thunderstorms is moving through tonight, and some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind the main threat. It will stay warm and muggy tonight. Temperatures will warm into the 80s tomorrow, and it will be partly sunny and windy. A cold front will move through late in the day with scattered thunderstorms. Cooler weather moves in for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s and lower humidity. There will be a slight chance for a shower late Thursday and Thursday night. Skies will clear Friday through the weekend with temperatures close to normal on Saturday. It will warm back into the 80s on Sunday. Humidity will return next week with scattered thunderstorms starting Monday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows 67 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and cooler with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s.