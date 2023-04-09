MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Rain will continue through the midmorning along the Grand Strand. Inland areas will dry out sooner. For the last two days rainfall totals have been impressive for most. 2 inches along the Grand Strand and for a couple of cities inland. Most of the area saw 1-1.5″.

A couple of rivers are under flood warnings including Pee Dee River at Cheraw and at Pee Dee and also Black Creek near Quinby. All three of these areas will make it into a minor flood stage over the next couple of days. The Pee Dee River could make it into a moderate flood stage.

Easter will still be cool with temperatures a little warmer than yesterday but still cool for this time of year. The Grand Strand will top out near 60 and inland will be warmer in the low-60s. As the rain moves away it will still be cloudy for a majority of the afternoon, and then clear skies for tonight and it will be cold. Upper-30s along the border belt, low-40s in the Pee Dee, and mid-40s at the coast.

Temperatures will be warming to start the workweek and it will be mostly sunny for several days. Monday will have temperatures in the mid-60s, and then on Tuesday upper-60s at the beach and low-70s inland.