Morning showers followed by afternoon sun

Slightly warmer weather will be moving in for the next couple of days. Cloudy skies and a few scattered showers will start the day. The showers will move offshore by midday and the clouds will slowly break up this afternoon. With a warmer start this morning, afternoon temperatures will warm to near 60.

The mild weather will continue on Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun. A cold front will move through Thursday night, bringing a few showers and cooler weather for Friday. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s Friday and Saturday even with sunshine.

We will see a brief warm up on Sunday before another cold front brings rain Sunday evening into Monday morning. It will cool down to start next week.

Today, morning showers then partly sunny and warmer. Highs near 60.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows 35-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.