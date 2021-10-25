Morning showers followed by some afternoon sun

Showers to start the week followed by a fall-like cool down. Most of us will wake up to showers and mild temperatures for your Monday morning. The main chance for rain is between 5 a.m. and noon, mainly east of I-95.

The showers weaken as they push inland, leading to a lower chance for rain in the Pee Dee. Humidity will also rise today and highs will top in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Some spotty shower and storm activity is possible again tonight with a passing cold front. After that, we get a couple days of fall-like temperatures through midweek.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the low 50s along the beach and upper 40s inland. Showers return Thursday area-wide and last throughout Thursday and into Friday morning. Good news is the rain chances move out in time for the the weekend as temperatures drop into the mid 60s for Saturday, upper 60s to near 70 for Sunday.

Today: AM showers followed by afternoon sun, warm and humid. Highs: 80-82 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight: A few stray showers followed by clearing. Lows: 55-58 inland, 59-60 beaches.

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Highs: 74-76 inland, 74 beaches.