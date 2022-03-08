The warm weather we have seen lately has come to an end. A cold front moved through early this morning and will stall to our south. It will be mostly cloudy and much cooler today with a stray shower possible. High temperatures will only be in the mid 60s… which is actually close to normal for this time of year.

The front will return northward as a warm front on Wednesday. This will warm us into the low to mid 70s on Wednesday. A storm system moving along this front will bring periods of rain Wednesday and Thursday. The front will shift back to our south on Thursday, and highs will be in the 50s. Another area of low pressure will bring the front back northward on Friday, and it will be a warmer, and the chance for showers will continue.

A strong cold front will move through early Saturday with rain showers, then much cooler weather for the weekend. It will clear Saturday afternoon and temperatures will be in the 60s, and much of the area will see temperatures below freezing Saturday night. Sunny and cool on Sunday, then starting to warm up on Monday.

Today, mostly cloudy and much cooler with a stray shower. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers. Lows 52-54 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.