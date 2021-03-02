Mostly cloudy and much cooler today

Cooler weather has moved in and will continue through mid week. The cold front that moved through yesterday will continue to push further to our south today. High pressure will briefly move in today, bringing a mix of clouds and a little sunshine and much cooler weather with highs only in the mid 50s.

A storm system will bring rain tonight through much of Wednesday. Heavy rain is possible, especially close to the coast. Some spots in the south could see over a half inch of rain. It will stay cool Wednesday, and the storm will move away Wednesday night. With sunshine returning Thursday, temperatures will warm back into the 60s but a weak cold front will move through dry. Sunshine will continue on Friday but temps will once again cool down to the upper 50s to low 60s.

A storm system passing to our south may bring a few showers Saturday then it will clear Sunday and start to warm back up..

Today, mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight, cloudy and cool with showers. Lows 40-42 inland, 44-46 beaches.

Wednesday, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 52-56.