MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some patchy fog out there this Sunday morning. That should burn off by mid morning. We start off on the cloudy side, but should see some partial clearing. Temperatures will warm to around 70 in the Pee Dee and mid 60s around the coastal areas.

The warm or what some have referred to as hot weather comes back this coming week. We will see 80s return for the Pee Dee, Monday through Wednesday. It will be in the mid 70s along the coastal areas during the same timeframe. One thing everyone will notice is the windy conditions on Monday and Tuesday.

By Thursday and Friday the warmer temperatures will still be around, just in the 70s. We will also see a chance of showers on Thursday and Friday, ahead of our next cold front. Neither day looks like a washout, but I would plan to have an umbrella or rain jacket just in case.

Saturday features cooler temperatures with highs in the low 60s under sunny skies.