MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A large part of the rain has moved off the coast. We could still see few scattered showers through the first half of the day, especially along the coast. Current temps are in the upper 50s to low to mid 60s. We should remain fairly steady in the temperature department today. We will see clearing this evening. That will allow our temperatures to really cool off overnight. The Pee Dee areas will be flirting with low to mid 30s. May want to be proactive in those areas and protect those plants.

Sunday starts a nice stretch of weather. We will see sunny skies for the area on Sunday into Monday. It will be fairly cool with highs only managing to warm into the mid 50s. It will be breezy as well, so those feel like temperatures will be a little cooler.

The major concern Sunday night through Tuesday night will be the freeze and frost concerns. It looks like Sunday night and Monday night will be the coldest. Most areas will drop to or below freezing. So be sure to protect those plants, bring in the pets.

As we enter the Midweek timeframe into the weekend, warmer temperatures are arriving. Upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday. As we get into Thursday through Saturday 70s along the coastal communities, while we warm close to or into the low 80s in our Pee Dee communties.