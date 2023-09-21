The nice weather we have seen this week has come to an end…rain chances are back for the end of the week. Cloud cover has moved in and will stick around for the day. Moisture is pushing on shore and we’ll see a few spotty coastal shower throughout the day. A storm system will develop offshore tonight. Rain should stay offshore for the first half of the day Friday. Friday will be windy with the storm system tracking to the north. If the storm system is closer to the coast, heavy rain is possible along the coast, but if it stays far offshore, some spots may not see any rain.

This system will move away on Saturday, but there will still be a chance for rain and it will be windy. Sunday and Monday will be dry with temperatures in the 80s. A cold front will bring another chance for showers and storms on Wednesday.

Today, mostly cloudy and warm with a few showers along the coast. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 60-62 inland, 66 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance for afternoon rain. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.