MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Rain will continue throughout the overnight hours, but the good news is that models are trending toward a drier Easter as the rain will be moving offshore by midmorning. Since the showers will be moving east and offshore, the coast will be seeing rain a couple of hours longer than inland communities. Rainfall totals will range from 1 to 2 inches with the highest totals inland. Low-temperature tonight is in the low-40s inland and mid-40s at the coast.

Easter will still be cool with temperatures a little warmer than today but still cool for this time of year. The Grand Strand will be in the upper-50s and inland will be warmer near 60 degrees. A couple of stray showers at the coast tomorrow morning, still a cloudy afternoon, and then a mostly clear evening.

Temperatures will be warming to start the workweek and it will be mostly sunny for several days. Monday will have temperatures in the mid-60s, and then on Tuesday upper-60s at the beach and low-70s inland.