Mostly dry start to the week but rain moves back in tonight and lingers

A nice start to the week but rain moves back in Tuesday and continues for the rest of the week. After a relatively quiet weekend outside of a few isolated stronger storms inland, rain chances are going to be ramping up for the next few days. Inland areas start the workweek off quiet, but we won’t rule out the chance of an isolated storm closer to the coast, mainly later in the day. Highs Monday will be closer to normal for this time of year in the mid 80s along the coast to near 90 inland.

A stalled front, along with some upper level support will bring rain and storms likely as we head into Tuesday. The rain will cool temperatures quite a bit, some inland areas will top out just shy of 80°. Rainfall amounts could top out at a couple inches and more in some locations.

Keep the umbrella handy as rain chances continue for the of the week with below average temperatures. The front will finally dissipate throughout the weekend, lowering rain chances, especially on Sunday

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today: Mostly sunny with a few late afternoon storms. Highs: 88-90 inland, 86-87 beaches.

Tonight: mostly cloudy with scat’d showers and a few storms. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Cloudy and much cooler with scat’d showers and storms. Highs: 78-80 inland, 80-82 beaches.