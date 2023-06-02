We will see warmer weather heading into the weekend. We’ll start the day mostly cloudy once again, but the clouds will burn off throughout the morning, bringing some afternoon sunshine and warming us into the 80s. High pressure will hold on into the weekend, and it will stay warm on Saturday. Some spots could even warm into the upper 80s on Saturday.

A cold front will move through Saturday night with a chance for a shower and a noticeable cool down for Sunday. Warmer weather will be back for the middle of next week, along with the chance for thunderstorms.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 63-64 inland, 66 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 87-88 inland, 81-82 beaches.