Mostly sunny and warmer today, rain chances move in tomorrow

Sunshine returns today as temperatures remain below average. Mostly sunny and warm today with highs warming to the upper 70s along the coast, mid 80s inland. Shower and storm chances return to the area on Wednesday as temps warm up a bit more. The chance for scattered thunderstorms will continue for the rest of the week as temperatures warm back to around average on Thursday, slightly above it for Friday.

Shower and storm chances continue through the weekend as temperatures level out on the mid to upper 80s.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs: 84-86 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows: 62-64 inland, 67-68 beaches.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm with scat’d showers and storms. Highs:79-80 beaches, 83-84 inland.