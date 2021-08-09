Mostly sunny, hot and humid to start the week

Hot and humid to start the week with a good deal of hazy sunshine. Dry for today with limited pop up storm potential for much of the week. The beaches will be mostly dry, but rain chances can’t be completely ruled out. The best chance for showers and storms will be west of I-95 for the second half of the week with isolated storm chances along the beaches. The heat index values will be in the upper 90s to around 100 for our afternoons.

A cold front will move in to the Carolinas over the weekend and increase our storm chances from Saturday into Sunday.

Today: mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: 90-92 inland, 87-88 beaches.

Tonight: partly cloudy and muggy. Lows: 71-73 inland, 74-75 beaches.

Tuesday: mostly sunny with a stray inland storm possible. Highs: 90-92 inland, 87-88 beaches.