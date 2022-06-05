MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– Temperatures for once will be slightly below normal as we head into the overnight hours tonight. Some parts of the Pee Dee will bottom out in the upper-50s, but most cities will run near 60 degrees. Closer to the coast, conditions will be mostly clear with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Recently named, Tropical Storm Alex is parallel the Carolina coast as we head into tonight. As a result, the beach forecast has changed to a moderate rip current risk at least through Tuesday and also slightly larger waves, around 3-5 feet.

The start of the work week is looking nice and bright. The Grand Strand will top out near 80 degrees tomorrow, and the Pee Dee will jump back into the upper-80s. Calm conditions will be prevalent Monday and Tuesday, but the Grand Strand has a higher probability of seeing stray afternoon showers as the sea breeze migrated inland. Showers will be brief.

Similar sky conditions on Tuesday, but temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer. Back into the low-90s for inland communities, and mid-80s for the beaches.

Temperatures continue to climb each day by a couple of degrees, maxing out on Thursday when the Pee Dee will see the mid-90s and the coast will get near 90 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are anticipated Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with mostly clear skies on Friday, and then a cold front Saturday brings back scattered showers and thunderstorms.