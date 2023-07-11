The sunny, warm weather will continue through mid week. Tonight will be mainly clear, warm and muggy with low temperatures mostly in the 70s. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week. Slightly drier air in place will bring plenty of sunshine and rain free conditions through Thursday. As the area of high pressure moves offshore, humidity will deepen by the end of the week, leading to scattered late day thunderstorms. It will also warm up a bit by the end of the week with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. This hot, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue through the weekend.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 70 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.