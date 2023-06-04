MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Conditions will still be cloudy tonight and temperatures will be 10 degrees below average. Likely most cities will be dropping into the 50s tonight. The coast will attempt to stay close to 60 degrees.

Monday will still be off to a cloudy start but more sunshine is expected. Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow as well. The Pee Dee will return to the low-80s and the coast will stay in the mid-70s. The humidity will remain low throughout the day, so overall a great start to the work week. A passing shower is possible, especially after sunset.

Pop-up showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon that will likely be driven by the seabreeze front. The humidity and temperatures will be higher. Highs on Tuesday are near 80 at the coast and upper-80s inland.