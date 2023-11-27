MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Rain is ending across the area after being persistent for hours. The rain was so light that even though it rained for hours rainfall totals were only around 0.1″. Temperatures will be warmer than last night. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s.

A cold front will push through the area tomorrow. Highs on Monday will reach the upper-50s to near 60 degrees but it will be a beautifully sunny day. The cold front will bring much colder air Monday night into the next few days. Temperatures will be in the 30s Monday night and 20s Tuesday night.

Temperatures will gradually warm by the end of the workweek.