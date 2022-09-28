Pleasant weather will continue through the middle of the week. High level clouds from Hurricane Ian will continue to stream into the area today, and it will be a mild day with highs in the 70s. There will be a chance for showers late in the day on Thursday, depending on how quickly Hurricane Ian moves northward.

Rain from Ian will be more likely Friday into Saturday, and there is potential for heavy rain. 3-6 inches of rain are possible from this storm. Heavy rain will move out Saturday morning but the chance for scattered showers continues for Saturday afternoon. There will be a few lingering showers on Sunday as the storm moves away.

Today, mostly cloudy along the coast, partly sunny inland and mild. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight, cloudy and cool. Lows 52-54 inland, 56-58 beaches.

Thursday, cloudy with a chance for showers moving in late in the day. Highs in the mid 70s.