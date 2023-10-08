MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach observed 47 degrees this morning, 45 in Florence, and 44 in Lumberton. For N. Myrtle Beach and Florence, this is the coldest morning since May 4th, and May 5th in Lumberton. This morning is 15-20 degrees colder than yesterday and 10 degrees colder than normal low temperatures for October 8th.

Today will be very cool and perfectly sunny. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70. It will be cold again tonight with temperatures near 50 at the coast and low to mid-40s inland. Changes occur as soon as Monday. A warming trend will begin. All cities will be back into the low-70s to mid-70s on Monday.

Temperatures will warm at least five degrees on Tuesday. The Pee Dee is forecasted around 80 degrees and upper-70s at the beach. Another cold front is expected to move through Tuesday night and this will lower afternoon temperatures on Wednesday into the mid-70s.

Mostly sunny through the first part of the week and then partly sunny with some rain on Thursday and Friday.