MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tonight will be clear and calm with much colder temperatures. The coast will see the upper-40s and the Pee Dee will be in the low-40s. A dry cold front moved through this morning and that is the source of the cooler air – that and high pressure from the north.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day with cooler temperatures. Highs will only be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. It will be cold again Monday night with some 30s possible in the Pee Dee.

The warming trend begins on Tuesday with temperatures back in the low 70s. Mid to upper-70s on Wednesday and then even some 80s for the Pee Dee to wrap up the work week. Sunshine all week. No rain in the forecast.