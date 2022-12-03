MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It was unseasonably warm today as most of the area made it into the 70s. There were some light showers this afternoon in the Pee Dee ahead of a cold front but they did not lead to a noticeable accumulation.

Tonight, clouds will continue to stick around. The beaches will be in the low to mid-50s, and the Pee Dee will be in the mid to upper-40s.

There is going to be a significant cooldown for tomorrow in response to the cold front moving through. Temperatures will be slightly below average tomorrow after temperatures were 10 degrees above normal today.

The coast will get to nearly 60 degrees, and most of the Pee Dee will be in the upper-50s.

This will be the case on Monday as well, but a couple of degrees warmer, near average.