Rain moves out with cooler weather moving in. A cold front will push offshore early this morning and skies swill slowly clear this afternoon. Cooler weather will also arrive today, and temperatures will struggle to rise. Expect highs in the 50s to near 60. It will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny today with a slight chance for a shower as moisture wraps around the low moving up the coast. The system will move further away tonight and it will continue to cool for the weekend.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 with lots of afternoon sun. Temperatures will drop below freezing Saturday night, some in the mid 20s. The sunny skies will continue Sunday with only a slight warm up, into the low to mid 50s. Warmer weather returns next week with highs in the 60s by Tuesday, near 70 by Thursday.

Today, mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with a stray shower possible. Highs 58 to 60.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Lows 32-34 inland, 36 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.