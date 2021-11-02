Much cooler weather moving in

Cooler weather moving in tonight will continue through the rest of the week. A cold front will move through the Carolinas dry tonight, but it will bring in a few clouds. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and low 50s. The clouds will continue to increase tomorrow, and it will be much cooler with highs in the 60s. The cloudy, cool weather will continue Thursday, plus a storm system will bring some light rain and drizzle. High temperatures on Thursday will only make it into the 50s. We will be between storm systems on Friday, and it will remain mostly cloudy and cool, but it will probably stay dry. Anther storm system will move by offshore Friday night into Saturday, bringing a chance for rain, and keeping it rather cloudy and cool on Saturday. This system will clear out Saturday night, and sunshine will return on Sunday. Temperatures will only warm into the 60s on Sunday, but it will be a start of a warming trend that will continue into next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 46 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and much cooler. Highs 60 inland 64 beaches.

Thursday, cloudy and cool with light rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.