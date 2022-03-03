Cooler weather will move in tonight, but it will warm back up for the weekend. A cold front will push across the Carolinas tonight, but it will come through dry and skies will stay mainly clear. Winds will turn to the northeast and become breezy late tonight as cooler weather pushes into the area. Tomorrow will be much cooler with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs temperatures will be in the 60s, and it will be breezy. The front will return northward as a warm front on Saturday. We will see clouds in the morning, and perhaps a brief shower, then skies will clear in the afternoon as temperatures warm back into the 70s. Even warmer weather on the way for Sunday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. This warm weather will continue on Monday. A cold front will move through on Tuesday with a few light rain showers. Temperatures will drop through mid week. Highs will be in the 70s Tuesday, then 60s Wednesday and Thursday. A storm system will move in late Wednesday into Thursday with a chance for rain.

Tonight, mainly clear, cool and breezy. Lows 45 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs 64 inland, 62 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warmer with a slight chance for a shower.