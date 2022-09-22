Much cooler weather is moving in tonight. A cold front will move through this evening with a few isolated showers. Temperatures will drop quickly this evening with low temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Much cooler weather for tomorrow, even with plenty of sunshine. Highs temperatures will only be in the mid 70s. Temperatures tomorrow night will fall into the low 50s away from the coast. This cooler weather will continue on Saturday. There will be a little warm up for Sunday and Monday ahead of the next cold front. There will be a slight chance for a shower on Monday with the front. Temperatures through the middle of next week will drop back below normal.

Tonight, partly cloudy and breezy with a stray shower. Turning cooler. Lows 56 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs 75-80.