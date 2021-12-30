Much needed rain moves through today as we remain warm

Some much needed rain will move through the area today as we remain warm. Highs will once again climb to the mid 70s today with scattered showers and storms throughout the day. A cold front will move into the upstate and stall, keeping the showers around through this evening. Showers move out tonight and we’ll remain warm on Friday. Some spots could reach 80° on Saturday ahead of a strong cold front for Sunday.

Showers and a few storms will push ahead of the cold front for Sunday afternoon and evening. We’ll still be warm on Sunday with highs in the low 70s. The rain will continue into the overnight and push offshore early Monday morning. Winter will return to start next week. Sunshine will return on Monday but highs will only reach the low 50s. Temperatures inland will drop below freezing Monday night with highs warming a little on Tuesday, into the mid 50s. Back to the 60s by midweek.

Today: mostly cloudy and warm with scat’d showers and storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight: mostly cloudy and warm. Lows on the low to mid 60s.

Friday: partly sunny an warm. Highs: 76-78 inland, 75-76 beaches.