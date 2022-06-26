MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– After a very calm and mild weekend expect noticeable changes going into the work week. For tonight, mostly clear conditions close to the coast and more cloud coverage over inland communities. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees for the Grand Strand and upper-60s for the Pee Dee.

Monday will still contain partly sunny skies, but light isolated showers are expected throughout the day. Roughly 20-30% of the forecast area will see rain at some point on Monday and this is all thanks to a cold front. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the beaches and low-90s inland. The front moves through our counties Monday night and will be off the Carolina coast early Tuesday morning.

The front continues to hang out offshore and this will bring widespread rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. This rain is much needed as a large majority of our counties are in a drought. Drought conditions are the worst in Robeson County where drought severeity is a level of 3/5.

Rainfall projections through Wednesday night vary based on the model. The European Model is highlighting a much more widespread event where all cities receive almost the same amount of rain. Throughout the Pee Dee and along the border belt 1.2″-1.5″ and closer to the ocean 0.5″-1.0″. The GFS shows a vast difference for our inland-most cities, only projecting 0.25″-0.5″ for cities west of I-95 and along the border belt in Scotland and Robeson counties. According to the GFS, most of the rain falls in the Pee Dee 0.75″-1.25″ and projections for the Grand Strand are similar to the European Model.

Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler, low-80s for the beaches, and mid-80s inland. Less rain is forecasted for Thursday and Friday, but stray showers are still likely.